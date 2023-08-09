'Mini Ms. U' contestant Annika Co joins showbiz

MANILA -- Remember Annika Co, the "Mini Ms. U" contestant who made "It's Showtime" host Anne Curtis cry?

The seven-year-old is now officially joining showbiz as she signed with Viva Artists Agency (VAA), the talent agency announced on Tuesday.

"We are happy to announce that @annikaaco is now officially part of our growing roster of artists! Welcome to VAA, Annika. Looking forward to exciting projects with you," VAA posted on Instagram.

It was just last month when Co, who hails from Muntinlupa City, made headlines after she moved Curtis to tears with her touching words during an impromptu acting for the "It's Showtime" segment.

The exchange also captured the hearts of “madlang people” on social media.

“Naiyak ako kasi it was so pure na parang if everyone could be as kind as this child, wala nang hatred sa mundo. It was so innocent and pure. So beautiful,” Curtis explained, after Vice Ganda noticed she was crying.



“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays at 12 noon on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, GTV, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

