In many ways, Marina Summers is at the peak season of her life.

This year, the “Drag Race Philippines” runner-up released a single called “ride 4 me” just before participating in RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles in May.

The drag performer, producer, and singer-songwriter’s billboard also appeared in New York’s Times Square.

Summers owed it to Filipinos' passion and artistry when asked what makes them good at drag. She added that it's also their means to put food on the table.

"They really have to put their A game in every performance," said Summers in Filipino, "regardless if it's just a small or a group number, or even if they're just in the background."



But while drag art continues to flourish in the Philippines where queens are widely accepted and celebrated, in the U.S., members of the LGBTQ+ community are facing renewed discrimination and villainization by ultra-religious politicians and their supporters.



"Back home, we are starting to feel like we are accepted," Summers said. "[But] some of the states here in the U.S. are [implementing] anti-drag laws."



She added in Filipino: "They will not only lose their source of livelihood but also their means of expressing themselves. We don't want to live in a world that's full of hate."



Drag artists are known as entertainers. But like many of her peers, Summers maintains that drag also has always been a political act of perseverance, creative expression, and positivity.