Lola Amour kicks off 'Raining in Manila' tour at Luneta

MANILA -- OPM rock band Lola Amour is all set for its Raining in Manila Tour, which will kick off of on August 12 at 5 p.m. at Open Air Auditorium of Rizal Park in Manila.

"#RainingInManila Tour, here we go! Kicking off the tour THIS SATURDAY in MANILA of course!" the group wrote in an Instagram post.

According to band, they will be announcing more tour stops soon.

Joining them on Saturday are The Ridleys, Leanne and Naara, Playertwo and Arthur Miguel.

Recently, memes for the band's single "Raining In Manila" went viral because of the non-stop rains in Metro Manila. "Raining In Manila" was released last June.

Lola Amour is also behind the hit "Fallen."