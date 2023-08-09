Lie Reposposa has this response amid cheating rumors

MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Lie Reposposa appeared to have answered the cheating allegations hurled against her recently.

Albeit indirectly, Reposposa dropped a sweet photo with her British boyfriend Paul Joshua Marsden on Instagram which seemed to be a response to rumors that she is having an affair with another guy.

The "PBB" alumna did not include any caption and has restricted the comment box in the post. Marsden also posted the same photo on his Instagram account.

The post came just a day after netizens tagged her in a viral video of a girl kissing a foreigner in a bar.

According to speculations, it was Reposposa who was in the video, but the man was not her boyfriend.

Reposposa has yet to set the record straight, as of writing.

Last April, Reposposa denied reports that she is now engaged to Marsden, clarifying that she only received a promise ring from her boyfriend.

"'Yung nangyari po kasi roon parang nag-assure siya sa akin na 'I want you to be my future wife,' ganun. Parang 'okay lang ba sa iyo?' 'Yes of course.' Tapos inilagay niya na 'yung singsing. Tapos pag-post ko ay na-misinterpret ng mga tao, kaya dinilete ko po 'yung post. Kasi promise ring," Reposposa explained at the time.

Repospasa had said that she met her boyfriend on Instagram.

After two months, Marsden visited the Philippines to finally meet her.

Reposposa joined “PBB” in 2019 and placed sixth in the finale of the reality series. She later released a single billed as “Sana Sana” in the same year.

She also participated in “It’s Showtime” singing contest “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

