How Chie Filomeno landed role in 'A Very Good Girl'

Chie Filomeno. ABS-CBN PR

MANILA – Chie Filomeno was thrilled when she learned that she was handpicked for her role in the upcoming movie “A Very Good Girl.”

Following her contract signing with ABS-CBN, Filomeno told ABS-CBN News how she landed her role and what it was like working with Kathryn Bernardo again.

“Actaully it was a go-see. I didn’t know na 'yung go-see na 'yun, ako lang pala talaga ang option nila for Sab. They were really patient with me para makuha 'yung gusto nila kay Sab. I can’t wait for you to watch it,” she said.

“[Kami ni] Kath [Kathryn Bernardo], after ‘Got 2 Believe,’ parang may isa kaming scene doon [sa movie] na [nasabi naming], ‘Shucks, tumatanda na talaga tayo.’ We’ve really come a long way. Mas humbling siya kasi 'yung career path ni Kathryn, that’s what I look up to also eh.”

Moreover, Filomeno said she was also very fortunate to have had the chance to work with award-winning actress Dolly de Leon in the movie.

“Grabe 'yung makatrabaho mo si Ms. Dolly din. She’s so nice,” she raved. “Grabe 'yung takeaway. I only had a few shooting days pero ang dami kong natutunan.”

Filomeno explained that collaborating with talented actors and actresses further strengthens her passion for her craft.

“This is why I love what I do kasi hindi today magaling ako, ibig sabihin pinanganak akong magaling na ako. I am surrounded by people na they really love what they are doing. 'Yun ang mas nakaka-inspire to do well also,” she said.

When asked who else she hopes to work with in the future, she mentioned John Arcilla.

“I would really love to work with sir Joh Arcilla also. Feel ko mas mapu-push pa 'yung craft. Siyempre hindi ka naman pwedeng ‘Oh my gosh, anong gagawin ko?’ You really have to show your best. Hindi ka pwede ma-mental block.”

