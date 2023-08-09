'Drag Race Philippines' host Paolo Ballesteros pointed out that Veruschka Levels' dress for the fringe runway was the same dress that Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 winner Nicole Borromeo wore for last year's national costume category. Screenshot from WOW Presents Plus and photo from Binibining Pilipinas Instagram account.

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 contestant Veruschka Levels got called out on the runway for wearing a piece already worn in another competition.

In the second episode of the show, host Paolo Ballesteros pointed out that Veruschka's dress for the fringe runway was the same outfit that Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 winner Nicole Borromeo wore for last year's national costume category.

"Maganda 'yang outfit na 'yan kaya lang nakita ko na 'yan eh, sinuot na ni Nicole Borromeo our Binibining Pilipinas Miss International (2023). She wore that as a national costume," Ballesteros said during the critiques.

All of the queens pointed out the Veruschka should go home with ØV C--T pointing out her lack of coordination with the other queens about her reveal in the girl group challenge as well as her claims to be wearing couture looks.

"For a girl who claims she's wearing couture, can we ask her to turn around, butas 'yung likod ng skirt niya, so it's not couture, it's a pull-out," OV said.

In the "Untucked" episode, Dee Dee Marie Holiday confronted Veruschka for "sugarcoating" her statements on the show.

"You're sugarcoating, no one is that nice, So, what are you trying to be a beauty queen again?" Dee Dee said.

"You know, the problem is, with people who talk like that, it's like you're keeping it to yourself. Like, I don't know what you feel about me. I'd rather you be a c**t than be that sugar-coated 'I'm so nice I don't want to be a villian on TV' kind of person," she added.

Veruschka claimed that she's naturally nice as that's what she's accustomed to during her time in Hong Kong: "There are nice people on this Earth."

She ended up safe from elimination, with Astrid Mercury sent home by Hana Beshie in the second episode of the series.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

