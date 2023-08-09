Chie Filomeno seals network deal with ABS-CBN after 11 years

Chie Filomeno signs contract with ABS-CBN after 11 years. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Chie Filomeno is overwhelmed with gratitude as she finally secured a network contract with ABS-CBN after 11 years.

“The feeling is overwhelming. As in no words can describe what I am feeling right now kasi the journey that I had was really a rollercoaster ride. I wouldn’t trade it for anything else, kasi ang dami kong natutunan,” she said.

Stressing how happy she is, Filomeno noted that she was raised by Star Magic and ABS-CBN for half her life and she would not have it any other way.

“Alam mo 'yung feeling na ito talaga 'yung totoong dream come true. Ninanamnam ko siya. I am here for longevity also. 'Yung gratitude din is over the ceiling,” she said.

Asked of her motivation to get this far, Filomeno said it’s certainly her parents.

"My drive would definitely be my unconditional love for my family. Kasi hindi lang ako 'yung nagsakripisyo, pati sila. 'Yung sakripisyo na 'yun, hindi siya utang na loob. This is something I want to give my parents because they deserve it,” she said/

Moving forward, Filomeno shared what she hopes to achieve given the opportunity.

“Ang dami ko pang gustong makatrabaho, besides learning new stuff. This is a new chapter of my life and ang dami ko pang matututunan. I am 26 but I am willing to learn,” she said.

“I would really love to work with sir John Arcilla also. Feel ko mas mapu-push pa 'yung craft. Siyempre hindi ka naman pwedeng ‘Oh my gosh, anong gagawin ko?’ You really have to show your best.”

Filomeno is part of the upcoming movie “A Very Good Girl,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and multi-awarded Filipina actress Dolly de Leon.