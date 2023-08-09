Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh released on bail: BI

James Reid and Liza Soberano with Jeffrey Oh. Photo from Careless' Instagram account.

MANILA — Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokesperson Dana Sandoval confirmed Wednesday the arrest and the subsequent release on bail of Jeffrey Oh, the Korean-American CEO of Careless Entertainment.

In response to ABS-CBN News, Sandoval said BI personnel arrested Oh on July 28.

He was released on bail on August 4 but his deportation proceedings will continue, Sandoval added.

Oh is a business partner of actor James Reid in the company with actress Liza Soberano as one of its talents.

A July 29 Immigration press release said a complaint was filed against a certain 34-year-old American businessman for presenting himself as CEO of a Manila-based company and owner of several restaurants without the necessary visas or permits.

Oh was not named in the July 29 BI press release but a BI source confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Oh was the American businessman arrested in Poblacion, Makati on July 28.

— with reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

