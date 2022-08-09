PH celebrities attend Easter Sunday's Hollywood premiere

Watch more News on iWantTFC

At the historic premiere of 'Easter Sunday' in Hollywood, Fil-Am funnyman Jo Koy celebrated with the Filipino entertainment community who came out to support the first major studio-produced Filipino story to be told on the big screen.

"We’ll see you in the Philippines, I can't wait. Just come out, you're gonna love it. It's a great movie about us. Let's get this momentum going, and then not only that, just immigrant families that come to this country that don't feel seen. This is that moment right here where we're going to celebrate that and let everybody know that we should be heard," Jo Koy said.

Even celebrities from the Philippines joined the premiere, including Sharon Cuneta who was originally cast in the film but had to drop out due to the pandemic.

"I love Jo Koy. It's a special night for me. It's my first Hollywood premiere. I was invited. I'm very excited," Cuneta shared.

Also among those who attended the premiere were Vina Morales and Mond Gutierrez.

"It’s gonna be a surreal experience I think because it’s the first time that you’ll see our culture on the big screen for a global audience," Gutierrez said.

Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Lou Diamond Phillips was happy to note that 'Easter Sunday's' big premiere coincided with his breakout film’s debut at the world-famous Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

"This is where La Bamba premiered 35 years ago and here we are, and I hope that some of the magic that got dusted on me back then dusted on Jo because he deserves it," the actor said.

Tia Carrere, who stars as Jo Koy’s aunt in the film attended the premiere wearing a dress by Fil-Am designer Oliver Tolentino.

The film’s Fil-Am actors, who for many years struggled to get cast because there were no significant Hollywood movie roles with Filipino characters, also shared what this moment means to them.

"I've played Chinese, I’ve played Japanese, I played Eskimo. I played everything under the sun. But I also rarely get an opportunity to play Filipino. And I have. I've been very fortunate, but I've never been collectively in a Filipino story," Rodney To pointed out.

"So for me, that's what's so unique about this is that we kind of just like dialed in from the get-go. There was no getting used to each other. There was sort of this common language. There was this common world and that to me was the most that was the most special part.

As for Melody Butiu, she said that what kept her going is 'the feeling that I have a story to tell.'

"I have a point of view to share. And we as a people, we as a family, we've been here, we deserve to be here. We deserve to be seen. And not just on the sidelines, but kept," she added.

For her part, Lydia Gaston said that she is 'very grateful that even after striving for so many years, about to retire, that something could actually happen like this.'

Fil-Am actor Timothy Granaderos, who starred in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why,' also came out to support his community.

"Filipinos coming together, it's so special because this is I feel like one of the first times, mainstream, we've been represented like this. And it's just super cool, very proud. And the community is, you look around, you know so many people. We all show up for each other," the actor noted.

'Easter Sunday' came out in the US on August 5th.