LOOK: James Reid, Liza Soberano have fun in Hawaii

James Reid took to social media to share how much fun he had while in Hawaii.

On his Instagram page Monday, Reid posted photos showing him enjoying surfing and blending in.

“Surf and musubi’s,” Reid simply wrote in the caption.

In one of the pictures, Reid can be seen with actress Liza Soberano and Careless Philippines CEO Jeffrey Oh.

In another picture, Reid is holding a surf board while flaunting his lean physique.

Reid posted snaps of their trip a week after he and Soberano were spotted at the star-studded birthday bash of Filipino-American reality TV star Bretman Rock.

Bretman Rock, who turned 24 on July 31, celebrated his birthday in Hawaii, where he is based.

After Hawaii, Reid flew to Los Angeles where he's currently at.

Showbiz contemporaries whose respective “love teams” rose to fame at the same time, Soberano and Reid have been meeting industry stalwarts not only in the US, but also in South Korea.

In June, Soberano signed up with Careless Music, the founder of which is Reid.

Related video: