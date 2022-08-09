Sharon Cuneta met up with her eldest daughter KC Concepcion in the United States, while she grieved over the death of her friend Cherie Gil, who passed away last Friday.

In her social media accounts, Cuneta uploaded snaps of her bonding moment with Concepcion.

"A little HAPPY during days of grieving," Cuneta wrote in the caption.

Concepcion also uploaded snaps of her and Cuneta on Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Cuneta revealed that she went to New York to visit the ailing Gil hoping the veteran actress would recover.

During their meeting, Gil appeared to be able to talk to Cuneta before exchanging “I love yous” to each other.

Gil pass away several hours after their meeting.

Gil and Cuneta’s friendship was formed decades ago when they starred the classic 1985 film “Bituing Walang Ningning.”

