Janella Salvador on Markus Paterson: 'Basta okay kami'

MANILA – Janella Salvador gave a brief reply when asked about the status of her relationship with actor Markus Paterson, who is the father of her son Jude.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the “Darna” press conference on Monday, Salvador stated they are both doing well without elaborating if they are still together amid rumors of their break-up.

“Okay naman kami, let’s leave it at that na lang muna. Basta okay kami,” she said. “We are both happy as individuals. And our main priority is Jude.”

As to the status of her heart, she said: “Masaya naman ako, at peace, very content.”

Salvador also opened up about being a working mom, given her locked-in taping schedule for “Darna.”

"Challenge talaga siya kasi I really have to make a sacrifice. Kapag naka-locked-in taping kami, hindi ko masyado nakikita si Jude. That’s the hardest part of it, pero iniisip ko na lang na para din sa kanya ito,” she said.

“Siguro 'yung priorities ko ngayon, lahat ng ginagawa ko is for Jude. Mas na-inspire ako to work hard kasi nga meron na akong anak; hindi ko lang ginagawa ito para sa sarili ko kung 'di para din kay Jude.”

Having said that, Salvador said she gave her all in this upcoming series where she plays Valentina and she’s can’t wait for viewers to finally see all their hard work.

“I was a bit scared [nung una] kasi nga kakapanganak ko pa lang, ang tagal ko nang hindi umaarte pero pinaghandaan ko talaga siya and I gave my 100%.”

In the ABS-CBN adaptation, Valentina’s human alter ego is Regina, a lawyer and vlogger whose crusade for justice leads her to becoming friends with Narda (Jane de Leon). As their respective superhuman forms Valentina and Darna, the two, however, become at odds.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” is set to premiere on August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC.