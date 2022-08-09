Iggy Azalea hints at possible music comeback

Photo from Iggy Azalea's Instagram account.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea hinted Tuesday at her possible return to the music scene after nearly a year on hiatus.

In a tweet, Azalea said she has learned not to mind others' opinions and focus on herself.

A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

I’m coming back. Cry about it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 8, 2022

Last year, Azalea announced that she will be taking a break after the release of her third studio album, "The End of an Era."

She is known for her collaborations like "Fancy" with Charli XCX, "Problem" with Ariana Grande, and "Black Widow" with Rita Ora.

