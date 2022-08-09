MANILA – Jane de Leon admitted there is a mounting pressure on her especially since her series “Mars Ravelo's Darna” will replace the seven-year-old “FPJ’s Ang Pronbinsyano” starring Coco Martin on primetime.

Speaking before reporters at the sidelines of the “Darna” press conference on Monday, De Leon said she is already feeling the nerves, just a week before the series' debut on August 15.

“Nakaka-pressure naman po kasi kahit sino naman artista na nagkakaroon ng show, gusto pong mapalitan 'yung slot. Hindi ko naman din po in-expect na ako po 'yung papalit doon,” she said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

De Leon said she has yet to talk to Martin about this but she is looking forward to their conversation.

“Hindi ko rin alam 'yung reaction ngayon ni Coco (Martin). But I am so grateful naman and happy. Ibibigay po namin ang best namin. Hindi pa [kami nakakapag-usap] pero excited akong mag-usap ulit kami ni Coco,” she said.

De Leon also opened up that despite the non-renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, she remained optimistic about the direction of “Darna” and her career.

“Hindi po ako umiyak noon pero siyempre nanghinayang po ako [nung akala ko hindi na matutuloy]. Hindi lang naman po sa pinaghirapan ko, but sa lahat ng pinaghirapan ng staff, ng director and 'yung mga in-invest din po namin,” she said.

“Pero may tiwala po ako kay Lord and may tiwala po ako sa ABS. Katulad po nito, natuloy na 'yung teleserye,” she added.

As the series is about to premiere in a week, de Leon is more than excited for viewers to see what they have been working on for so long.

The "Darna" series will premiere on August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Also part of the cast are Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda's mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Darna's sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.