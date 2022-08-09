Darren Espanto open to do a project with Cassy Legaspi

MANILA -- Singer Darren Espanto is open to doing a project with Cassy Legaspi.



Espanto talked about Legaspi on Tuesday in "Magandang Buhay" with his "Lyric and Beat" co-stars Seth Fedelin and Sheena Belarmino.

"Kami ni Cass we want to make a project kahit like kaming dalawa lang. Sa YouTube or something," Espanto said.

Legaspi is the daughter of celebrity couple Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi.

In the program, Espanto was once again asked about of the status of his relationship with the young star.

Asked if he and Legaspi are already an item, Espanto replied: "Kami po ni Cassy, we are very close. Best friends po kami so lahat talaga alam namin tungkol sa isa't isa. At pati ang families namin ay parang sanay na parati kaming magkasama or lumalabas. Pero we aren't taking anything serious din naman na masyado."

Last month, Zoren Legaspi teased Cassy about her visitor as he secretly took a short video of his daughter eating in their dining room with a male guest.

Taking a hint from the caption, netizens quickly pointed out that Zoren was referring to Espanto, who has been linked to Cassy. Espanto dropped laughing emojis in the post while Cassy also commented with emojis.

Espanto and Cassy have been actively posting on social media about meeting each other regularly. However, they have yet to confirm if they are romantically together.

