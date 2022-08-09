'Ang Probinsyano' to go on thanksgiving tour after finale

‘Ang Probinsyano’ lead star and director Coco Martin performs during the 2018 ABS-CBN Christmas concert. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The cast of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” will go on a thanksgiving tour after its August 12 finale, the ABS-CBN series has announced.

The show, which is so far scheduled for four stops across the country, was revealed through a teaser aired during the final Tuesday broadcast of “Ang Probinsyano.”

The teaser showed cast members, including lead star and director Coco Martin, interacting with fans at during past concerts, indicating their participation in the tour.

Dubbed “Pasasalamat Tour,” the thanksgiving event will be held on the following dates:

August 14, Vista Mall Taguig Open Parking

August 19, Starmall, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

August 20, Cebu (venue to be announced)

August 21, Robinsons Pavia Open Parking, Iloilo

Guest performers have yet to be announced.

“Ang Probinsyano” is set to conclude Friday after nearly seven years on air.

Throughout its run, the series held numerous thanksgiving celebrations marking its milestones. Notably, the cast staged the “Isang Pamilya Tayo” anniversary concert at the Araneta Coliseum in October 2016.

Now on its final week, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

