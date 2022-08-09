Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: Alodia Gosiengfiao, SB19 recreate 'Gwiyomi' dance craze

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2022 02:23 PM

Screenshot from Alodia Gosiengfiao's TikTok account.
MANILA — P-pop boy group SB19, along with Alodia Gosiengfiao, gave fans a treat as they recreated the viral hit "Gwiyomi" dance craze.

In a TikTok video posted Monday, Gosiengfiao danced with the boy group to the tune of the 2012 song. 

"Because we love you guys, here’s your request Gwiyomi Remake 2022 with (SB19)!" she said. 

@alodia Because we love you guys, here’s your request 🤍 Gwiyomi Remake 2022 with @sb19video ! 💚 #gwiyomi #sb19 #acerday2022 ♬ original sound - MJ Daet - mjdaet On KUMU

As of writing, the video has garnered more than 50,000 likes and 340,000 views along with more than 2,000 comments on the video-sharing app. 

"Gwiyomi," which was popularized by South Korean singer Hari back in 2013, took Asia by storm, prompting several local media personalities such as comedian Vice Ganda to upload their own version of the dance craze.

"Gwiyomi" is a Korean word that means cute person.

