MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of "Dodong," the Visayan song of singer KZ Tandingan.

The more than three-minute video, which features Tandingan and her husband TJ Monterde, was directed by Niq Ablao. It's now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

"Dodong, which means young man, is a term of endearment in Visayas. Tandingan wrote the song for her Monterde in 2019 as a song of gratitude for Monterde months before they became engaged. The two got married August 28 last year in Batangas.

Tandingan released "Dodong" after she was convinced by Monterde, who also wrote a Visayan song titled "Inday" for her.

"Dodong" and "Inday" are part of the "Simula" playlist available on Star Music’s YouTube channel. The playlist also includes the couple's collaboration "Can’t Wait To Say I Do," which they launched after they got married, as well as the titular track "Simula."

The music video of "Inday," a song of reassurance, is now available on PolyEast Records' YouTube account.

