Sharon Cuneta would love to do 'Revirginized' sequel

MANILA – It seems like Sharon Cuneta is pleased with all the feedbacks she has received since the digital release of her new movie “Revirginized” last Friday.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Cuneta said she is aware of the clamor from her supporters for a sequel to the movie.

“I’D LOVE TO DO A SEQUEL!” she said.

“Based on your comments on all social media platforms (thank you!!!), there is a clamor for a Part Two of 'REVIRGINIZED!' You in, guys? Calling vincentiments official direk darryl yap vivamaxph viva_films,” she added.

According to Cuneta, if the movie gets a part two, she promises to lose weight and have a body like Angel Aquino’s.

“Revirginized” is Cuneta’s first project with her former mother studio, Viva Films, after 18 years.

Aside from Cuneta, the movie also features Marco Gumabao as her leading man, and Rosanna Roces, who plays a pivotal role in the shift of her character.

Now streaming on Vivamax, “Revirginized” also features Albert Martinez and comebacking actress Cristina Gonzales.

