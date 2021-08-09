Janine Gutierrez and JC Santos in 'Dito at Doon'

MANILA – Janine Gutierrez feels extremely honored after receiving the Rising Star Award from the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF).

Gutierrez was recognized for her performance in the JP Habac romance movie “Dito at Doon,” which she co-stars with JC Santos.

In a post on Twitter on Saturday, Gutierrez wrote: “So honored!!!! Thank you @NYAFF!! Second year to have a film part of your festival and I was so sad that for the second time, we're still unable to attend -- but now I'm just filled with gratitude.”

“Thank you for supporting Filipino films and creatives,” she added.

Based on the NYAFF announcement, “Dito at Doon” will have its North American premiere at the SVA Theatre in New York on August 21, and it will also be virtually available from August 22 to 27 via the film festivals website.

so honored!!!! thank you @NYAFF!! second year to have a film part of your festival and I was so sad that for the second time, we're still unable to attend - but now I'm just filled with gratitude 🙏🏼 thank you for supporting Filipino films and creatives! 🤍🤍 https://t.co/0ESxEWo2yY — JANINE (@janinegutierrez) August 8, 2021

“Dito At Doon” follows the blooming romance between Len (Gutierrez), a frontliner, and Cabs (Santos), a delivery man, who meet at an “e-numan” through a mutual friend.

It marks Gutierrez and Santos’ first film together, and also stars Yesh Burce and Victor Anastacio.

Read our review of “Dito at Doon” here.