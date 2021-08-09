BTS thanks Pinoy fans after MYX Music Awards win

MANILA -- Popular South Korean group BTS expressed their gratitude to their Filipino fans after winning the International Video of the Year for their hit “Dynamite" at the MYX Music Awards 2021 last Saturday.

"Hello Philippines and #MYXAwards2021! We’re so honored to win International Video of the Year for 'Dynamite'! Thank you #BTSARMY for voting!" BTS tweeted on Sunday.

"We truly appreciate all your love and support! Mahal namin kayo!" they added.

Hello Philippines and #MYXAwards2021! We’re so honored to win International Video of the Year for “Dynamite”! Thank you #BTSARMY for voting! We truly appreciate all your love and support! Mahal namin kayo! https://t.co/mfc2p4tGtF — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 8, 2021

BTS competed with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift for International Video of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Pinoy supergroup SB19 claimed the top prizes at the MYX Music Awards, including Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.

The quintet also took home Music Video of the Year for “Alab” and was named Kumu Audience Choice at the end of the virtual awards night.

According to the data released by Twitter, Philippines has the second highest number of K-pop related tweets from 2020-2021. The rankings were based on 7.5 billion tweets about K-pop from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

BTS was the most mentioned K-pop act on Twitter during the said period, followed by NCT, Blackpink, EXO, and Treasure.