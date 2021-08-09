BTS members V and Jungkook

The youngest members of BTS climbed to new heights on some of the world's largest music-sharing platforms.

Kim Taehyung, more popularly known by his stage name V, became the first South Korean solo artist to surpass 500 million streams on SoundCloud, the World Music Awards reported.

"Scenery," Winterbear," "Snow Flower" featuring Peakboy, and "4 O'Clock" with RM -- tunes the idol wrote himself -- has pulled 197 million, 139 million, 19.2 million, and 80.9 million streams respectively.

His covers of "Someone Like you" by Adele, and "Hug Me" by Jung Joon Il, on the other hand, have clinched 32 million clicks each.

V, the most-streamed South Korean idol on the platform, is the only Korean soloist to have two songs that exceed 100 million listens.

To date, the singer has accumulated a massive total of 1.5 billion plays across streaming giants SoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube.

Meanwhile, on Spotify, V's global hit "Sweet Night," a track the singer-songwriter penned for the popular K-drama "Itaewon Class," broke the record for Fastest Korean OST to hit 150 million streams.

"Sweet Night," which reached the mark in just 505 days, joined "Singularity," V’s alternative R&B song from BTS' 2018 album "Love Yourself: Tear," making him the first South Korean soloist to have two titles achieve the milestone.

The Bangtan boys' "golden maknae" Jungkook, on the other hand, claimed the title for the most-streamed Korean B-Side and most streamed song by a Korean male idol on Spotify after his solo track "Euphoria" surpassed 260 million listens.

The tune from BTS' 2019 album "Love Yourself: Answer" is also one of the septet's longest-charting pieces on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales ranking. "Euphoria," which recently peaked at No. 1, has spent a total of 74 weeks on the authoritative list.

Both vocalists have confirmed they are currently working on their respective mixtapes. The release date of the highly-anticipated materials, however, is yet to be announced.

