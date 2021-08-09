MANILA — Singer Angeline Quinto is marking her 10th year in showbiz with a virtual concert series, she announced on Sunday.

On her social media pages, Quinto shared a teaser of the project, where she is described as a “powerful songstress” readying for a series of concerts.

The teaser, which was produced by Kreativ Den, did not yet include details such as the schedule and official title.

In a separate update, KTX.ph confirmed it would be the virtual venue of Quinto’s anniversary offering.

Quinto rose to fame in 2011, when she won the ABS-CBN singing competition “Star Power,” hosted by Sharon Cuneta.

Known for her “birit” singing, Quinto then became a regular on “ASAP,” where she was formed part of separate quartets: DIVAS with KZ, Yeng Constantino, and Kyla; and Birit Queens with Jona, Morissette, and Klarisse de Guzman.

Quinto remains a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and is also a cast member of the ongoing ABS-CBN primetime series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”