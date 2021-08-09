MANILA – Angel Locsin is obviously still in cloud nine two days after she revealed getting married to Neil Arce in a civil ceremony.

This is evident in her social media posts after the wedding, where she shared a couple more photos of her and Arce, as well as several shots during the ceremony itself.

“Ang saya na napasaya namin kayo sa aming channel kahapon,” she said referring to their vlog where they revealed the wonderful news. “Thanks for being part of our journey! Maraming salamat sa lahat ng mga bumati.”

Locsin also thanked the team behind Nice Print for capturing “the happiness we felt during that day.”

“Ang galing niyo! Grabe, bibili lang kami ng ice cream, sabi ni @stephenpechon kuha tayo ng pictures sa parking lot ng village ng 10mins, tapos ganito kaganda lumabas ang pictures,” she said.

In another post, Locsin thanked her good friend Dimples Romana for standing at a witness to their union.

“Excuse me… are you the mother?” she said teasing Romana who was so emotional during the wedding.

Locsin also shared their conversation when she invited Romana to be present on their special day.

To end her post, she said: “Ang pakiusap ko lang, let’s protect Dimples Romana at all cost. Mahal na mahal ko yan.”

The civil wedding took place in Taguig City before the implementation of another lockdown in Metro Manila.

The event was attended by about 10 people and presided over by Mayor Lino Cayetano.

Locsin and Arce have been a couple for more than 3 years now.

In the year they made their relationship public, Locsin said that falling in love with Arce has been the “best part” of her life.

The two got engaged in June 2019. They were supposed to get married on November 8 last year but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.