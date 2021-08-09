MANILA – ABS-CBN has finally unveiled the official trailer for the much-anticipated series “Marry Me, Marry You” starring Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino.

The three-minute clip introduces to audiences lead characters Camille and Andrei, played by Gutierrez and Avelino.

Camille is described as “a girl with a big chosen family,” while Andrei lives a quite opposite life as “a boy with a not so perfect family.”

They cross paths one night when Andrei almost accidentally hits Camille on the road.

Later in the trailer, Andrei tells Camille how she changed his life for the better.

“I thought I can do it all alone. Hanggang sa dumating ka and you showed me that life is so much better when you share it with someone,” he says.

“Hindi mo kailangan solohin ang problema. Pamilya na tayo di ba?” responds Camille.

While everything seems smooth sailing in the beginning, conflict arises when their respective families could not get along.

“Hindi magwo-work ‘to. Hindi tayo okay, hindi okay ang mga pamilya natin,” Camille says.

“Marry Me, Marry You” is Gutierrez’s first teleserye with ABS-CBN.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, the series also stars Jake Ejercito, Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Sunshine Dizon, Edu Manzano, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Joko Diaz, Jett Pangan and many more.

As of writing, Dreamscape Entertainment has yet to announce when the series will be released.