‘Voice Teens 2’: Yang-Yang, Isang complete Team apl's top 3

MANILA -- Yang-Yang Aloya and Isang Manlapaz completed the top 3 contestants of the team of apl.de.ap in this season of "The Voice Teens."

Aloya and Manlapaz emerged victorious from the five-way battle, beating fellow Team apl members, Jessie Gonzales, Hana Adriano and Noielle Rodriguez, with their cover of "If I Sing You A Love Song" and "Roses", respectively.

Coach apl said he picked Aloya because of her heartfelt performance, and Manlapaz for her unique voice and singing style.

Aside from Aloya and Manlapaz, 15-year-old Calvin Candelaria will also move on to the next round as part of Team apl.

The Knockouts of Team apl began with the announcement from their coach that one of the artists in his Top 9, Tyson Venegas, will not be able to continue his "The Voice Teens" journey.

It was due to the current travel restrictions and some legal issues, according to the show's hosts of its online stream.

This meant that only 8 artists will compete in his Knockouts.

The new "The Voice Teens" episode aired on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and was streamed online on YouTube.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.