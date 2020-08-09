Mccoy de Leon goes back to school amid coronavirus pandemic

MANILA – Everyone may be in quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic but this did not hinder Mccoy de Leon from going back to school.

On his Instagram page, de Leon shared that he recently decided to pursue his college degree again years after he stopped studying to join showbiz.

“Mahirap dahil nakakapanibago ulit bumalik sa pag aaral pero walang imposible pag gusto. Yan na nga worth it ang hirap, sobrang saya ko lang. Hay thank you Lord,” he wrote in the caption.

He also shared a photo of his grades, and revealed that he just finished another term.

It was in 2012 when de Leon stopped taking up civil engineering in Mapua University because he was cast in “Be Careful with My Heart.” He was already a third year college student then.

After his stint in the top-rating daytime series, de Leon joined “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2016.

Despite having a career in showbiz, de Leon once told Star Studio magazine that being an engineer has been his childhood aspiration.

“Gusto ko maging engineer. Kasi gusto ko gumawa ng bahay, mag-design ng bahay. ’Tapos ’yun, kasi dream din ng family ko magkaroon ng bahay na malaki,” he said at the time.

By the looks of it, de Leon is on his way to earn his degree and fulfill his dream of having their own house.