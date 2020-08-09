Julia Barretto shares biggest lesson after everything she's been through last year

MANILA – Julia Barretto is one of the celebrities who’s had a not-so-quiet 2019 because of all the intrigues and controversies that she got embroiled in.

Despite everything that happened, Barretto told Toni Gonzaga during the Sunday episode of “I Feel U” that being grateful for all of it is what kept her grounded and still.

“I chose to look the other way. I always say this, but it’s true. When you have a grateful heart, instead of questioning the things around you, or questioning the things that are happening to you, instead of complaining, parang mas magaan sa loob yung grateful ka na lang na nangyayari ito sayo kasi you know that it’s better preparing you for the bigger battles in life,” she said.

For Barretto, she’s fortunate that her family has always had her back no matter what she goes through in life.

“Ang family, when you’re hurt, they are hurt. I didn’t want to dwell on [on the controversies] so much. Hindi gagalaw yung buhay ko noon if I get stuck there,” she said.

“I am only 23. At that time, I knew I was confident that there was still so many beautiful things in store for me. Kung susuko ba ako ngayon, ano na lang ang mangyayari sa buhay ko ngayon? Ang bata bata ko pa,” she added.

What Barretto did, she said, was to find a lesson in all the tumultuous things that happened so she could bring it with her as she lives her life.

“My biggest lesson was just keep going, just keep moving forward until the next battle. It will never end. The biggest lesson was don’t get stuck,” she said.