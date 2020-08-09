Jona, Juris, Jolina, Angeline sing hits of 90s iconic boy bands

Angeline Quinto, Jona, Juris and Jolina Magdangal teamed up on Sunday to sing some of the hits of three iconic boy bands of the 90s.

Performing on the “ASAP Natin To” stage, all four did their versions of “No Matter What” by Boyzone, “Because of You” by 98 Degrees and “As Long as You Love Me” by Backstreet Boys.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 2, and PCTA member cable operators).

It is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.