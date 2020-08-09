Catriona Gray sings 'Can't Help Falling in Love' with Erik Santos, Inigo Pascual, Jason Dy

It was a beautiful afternoon on “ASAP Natin To” as its stage was graced anew by former Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

Performing again on the variety show, Gray showcased her sweet voice when she did a song number with Erik Santos, Inigo Pascual and Jason Dy on Sunday.

All four sang their own rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 2, and PCTA member cable operators).

It is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.