Catriona Gray, Sam Milby together in Wish bus performance

MANILA – For the first time, Catriona Gray and Sam Milby are performing the stripped version of "We’re in This Together" in the Wish bus since they dropped the song early last month.

According to Cornerstone Entertainment, Gray and Milby’s performance is part of the couple’s efforts to support Young Focus Philippines’ quality education for all campaign.

That program aims to raise P1 million to start an online education plan for students struggling during this pandemic.

Cornerstone shared Gray and Milby’s picture inside the Wish bus on Saturday and teased that the video will be available for everyone “soon.”

Milby and Gray went public with their relationship in May, more than a year after they were first linked romantically in December 2018.

In an interview with entertainment media last Friday, Milby said he sees the beauty queen as “the one.”

“I do believe she is the one,” Milby answered, when asked on the possibility of marriage.

“Siyempre, may difference sa edad namin. Ako, I’m 36. She's 26, and kaka-start pa lang ng career niya. It’s early, but I do believe she is the one.”