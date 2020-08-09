Cathy Garcia Molina to direct next Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil movie

MANILA – More than a year since they last starred in a movie together, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil are poised to make their big screen comeback.

According to Ogie Diaz, who co-manages Soberano’s career, the actress is set to do another movie with Gil under Star Cinema.

The film will be helmed by Cathy Garcia Molina, and their filming will begin as soon as the cases of COVID-19 flatten.

While still untitled and there’s scarcity of details about the project, Soberano and Gil reportedly liked the pitch for the film.

Soberano and Gil’s last movie together was the Antoinette Jadaone-directed film “Alone/Together.”

After that, they went on to star in the series “Make It with You,” which was unfortunately cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise bid.