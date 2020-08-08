‘Bring your own drinks’: Itchyworms to hold virtual launch for album made in lockdown

MANILA -- "No door charge, but bring your own drinks."

This was what the Itchyworms wrote this Friday as they invited fans to their virtual album launch, which they have scheduled for this August 17, 7:30 p.m., on their Facebook page.

"Waiting for the End to Start" is an album written by the band while house-bound. It aims to capture, among other things, the pent-up restlessness most are surely feeling nowadays, as well as the imperfections caused by the creative restrictions of a lockdown.

"For me, that's part of the spirit of true rock," said Chino Singson, the band's lead guitarist and back-up vocalist.

"Waiting for the End to Start", said to feature nine new songs, is the Itchyworms' fifth album. It will be released under Sony Music Philippines, GNN Entertainment, and Linya-Linya.

The Itchyworms is fronted by "It's Showtime" host Jugs Jugueta.

They are best known for their second album, "Noontime Show," which included hits "Akin Ka Na Lang" and "Beer".