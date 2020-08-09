Argee Guerrero of I Belong to the Zoo reveals he has COVID-19

MANILA – Argee Guerrero, the lead singer of the OPM band I Belong to the Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made the announcement through his Instagram and Twitter pages on Saturday evening.

“Tested positive for mild Covid. Quarantined in my room since July 26,” he said.

Despite this, Guerrero assured his supporters and loved ones that there is nothing to worry about because “everything is slowly going back to normal.”

❤ pic.twitter.com/FPaJZVFV6n — I Belong to the Zoo (@ibelongtothezoo) August 8, 2020

He then encouraged all his followers to "stay at home if you don’t have anything important to do outside.”

Guerrero also had a few other reminders so as not to catch the respiratory disease.

“Wear your masks properly. The latest toys, shows, streetwear and gadgets can wait. You and your old hobbies can wait. Stay at home,” he said.