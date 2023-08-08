WATCH: Music video for Jel Rey's 'Helepono' released

MANILA -- The music video for "Helepono," the debut single of Star Pop artist Jel Rey, is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

The more than five-minute video for the track, which is now available on various music digital platforms, was directed by Mark Putian.

"Helepono," according to the singer-songwriter stands for "hinehele sa telepono" and is about confessing his longing for special someone.

“I started writing this song when my long-distance girlfriend and I were having a video call, remembering our times together before I went to sleep. Suddenly, I said, ‘Alam mo 'yung labi mo para na siyang lugar na 'di ko pa napupuntahan,’ and she told me it was a great lyric idea,” Jel Rey said in previous statement.

Star Pop label head Rox Santos led the track's production.

Prior to joining Star Pop, Jel Rey joined numerous singing competitions. The new Kapamilya artist started writing his own songs during college.