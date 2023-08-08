Photo from Angelica Panganiban's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Angelica Panganiban is celebrating another milestone of her 10-month-old baby Bean.

Panganiban took to Instagram to share that her daughter has already learned to walk by herself despite not turning one year old yet.

“22 little steps at ten months and 2 weeks. Why sooo fast bb,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Many netizens found Panganiban’s post endearing, with others reminding her how fast time has flown.

Panganiban’s close friend Camille Prats also warned, in jest, about tougher duties as a mom, given the prospect of chasing after a running baby.

“Maghahabol ka na sis,” she said in the comment section.

Last month, Panganiban and her fiance businessman Gregg Homan marked their third anniversary.

Panganiban and Homan are getting married early next year.

The couple shared this in a recent vlog, saying they have already told their close friends, family and relatives abroad to save the date of when they intend to tie the knot.

Panganiban gave birth to baby Bean last October 2022.