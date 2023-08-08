Rochelle Pangilinan, Arthur Solinap mark 6th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Rochelle Pangilinan and Arthur Solinap marked their sixth wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, the former Sexbomb posted throwback photos from their wedding as she shared her sweet message for Solinap.

"6 years na yun??! These 6 years have been a hell of a ride, filled with good and bad times. Yes! walang perfect! aso at pusa but in the end naayos pa din. At ang pinaka importante nasa center pa din natin si God. Bawal bumitaw. Mahal kita Bhe,mahal ka namin ni Shiloh. Thank you for everything. Cheers! hanggang sa pagtanda natin. Happy Anniversary Bhe!" Pangilinan captioned her post.

Pangilinan and Solinap got engaged in 2016 after dating for seven years. They got married in 2017 in Tagaytay City.

The couple welcomed their child Shiloh in February 2019.