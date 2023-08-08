Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo teased her social media followers as she unveiled the title of her upcoming single which is part of her sophomore album “Guts.”

On her Instagram account, Rodrigo posted a picture of herself standing by a mirror, where the words "Bad Idea Right?" were written using lipstick.

Rodrigo said the new track will come out on Friday, ahead of the album release on September 8.

The other songs off of “Guts” include “All-American Bitch,” “Vampire,” “Lacy,” “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” “Making the Bed,” “Logical,” “Get Him Back,” “Love is Embarrassng,” “The Grudge,” “Pretty Isn’t Pretty,” and “Teenage Dream.”

She already released “Vampire” last June 30.

Rodrigo earlier stirred speculation of a comeback when covers of her "drivers' license" track changed the card image's expiry date to June 30, 2023.

She has also teased her fans during her birthday with a new beat that was played in a video she posted online.

"Working on so many new songs I'm excited to show (you). Thank (you) for everything," Rodrigo had said in a caption.

Rodrigo tackled heartbreak and her childhood in her debut album titled "SOUR." She wrote the songs mostly with Daniel Nigro under the record label Geffen.

Rodrigo won three Grammy Awards including the coveted Best New Artist, a category where Fil-Am rapper Saweetie was also nominated. She also bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single "drivers license," while "SOUR" was named Best Pop Vocal Album.