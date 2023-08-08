Legit Status wins 2023 World Hip Hop Dance Championship

Filipino dance crew Legit Status, whose members include Kapamilya artist Gela Atayde, emerged as champions at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2023 held in the United States.

This was confirmed by Star Magic on its social media post on Monday night.

"CERTIFIED CHAMPIONS! Gela Atayde and Legit Status danced their way to sweet victory at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2023 held in the U.S.! Congratulations, Legit Status!" the post read.

Legit Status was one of the international groups who competed in Phoenix, Arizona.

The dance group from the Philippines was announced as champion under the MegaCrew Division after receiving a total points of 7.81.

Gela is the daughter of screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez with husband Art Atayde.

On Instagram, Sanchez flexed her daughter's latest achievement.

"All the hard work & sacrifices paid off! Congratulations to UP Streetdance and of course to Legit Status coach @vimirivera for winning the World Hiphop Champion 2023 in Phoenix Arizona. Shout out to my daughter @gelaatayde. Me, your Dad and your siblings and the entire Atayde and Campo families are super proud of you!!!! Your focus and determination inspires us. You’re a winner!!! We love you Gelatin ... Yahooooo!!! Thank you talaga LORD," Sylvia said.

In the comment section of Sanchez's post, Gela wrote: "Thank you so much for all the support ma! Love you so much!!"

Aside from Legit Status, Filipino dance groups UP Streetdance Club and HQ also won at the competition.

HQ won in the Adult Division, while the UP Streetdance Club placed third in the MegaCrew Division.