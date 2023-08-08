MANILA – Singer-director Ice Seguerra has nothing but love and praise for his late father-in-law Martin Diño, who passed away on August 8 after battling cancer.

Seguerra took to Instagram to thank the former Interior and Local Government chief for accepting the singer's relationship with Diño’s daughter, Liza.

“Thank you so much, Papa Martin, for accepting and embracing me as one of your own. Please say hi to my dad ngayong magkasama na kayo,” he wrote in the caption.

“I remember our conversation when I asked you if you would allow me to marry your daughter; you readily said yes and that you were happy because you knew that I would take good care of Liza and Amara. Thank you for trusting me.

“Matagal ka rin lumaban, Papa. Lumaban para sa bayan, para sa mga anak mo, at sa cancer. Pero ngayon, pwedeng pwede ka na magpahinga. I love you, papa!”

Meanwhile, Liza wrote a short yet moving message for her father, saying he will always be in her heart.

The former Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chair shared how his father fought until the end and acknowledged the prayers of the people Diño touched when he was still alive.

Liza revealed last month that her father was battling stage 4 cancer.

“Only God knows why, despite all the outpour of love and support, things have to come to an end — but for now, at least no more pain na papa ko. I love you so much. You’re always in my heart.”

Diño, a former chairperson of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, served as the presidential candidate of Rodrigo Duterte's party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan, in the May 2016 elections until then Davao City Mayor Duterte decided to run for the position, replacing him at the last minute.

Duterte later appointed Diño as Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairperson and later undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.