South Korean singer-actor Hwang Minhyun. Photo: Instagram/@optimushwang

South Korean singer-actor Hwang Minhyun vowed to put on impressive performances for his upcoming mini-concert in the Philippines.

The 27-year-old artist made the promise in a video published on Monday by promoter PULP Live World, which is mounting the Philippine stop of Hwang's "Unveil" tour.

"I'll finally go back to the Philippines with my show... It's a special meeting I prepared so I can spend time and catch up with you," Hwang said in the 52-second video, addressing fans.

"Promise, I'll be there with awesome performances," he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hwang also told Filipino supporters that "I still felt your love and I'm always thankful for that" despite being unable to meet them "for some time."

He previously went to the Philippines in 2019 for a concert of his former group, NU'EST, which disbanded in 2022.

In February, Hwang debuted as a solo singer with the extended play "Truth or Lie."

Hwang is also known for starring in the hit fantasy-period series "Alchemy of Souls." He currently stars in the romance drama "My Lovely Liar."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.