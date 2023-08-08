Gary V's daughter Kiana Valenciano is now engaged

MANILA — Gary Valenciano announced Tuesday that his daughter Kiana is now engaged.

"My beautiful forever-princess’ ring says it all. I love you @kianavee !!! Am so happy for you," Gary said in an Instagram post.

"So much I want to tell you Kiana … but I think I will save that for a day when you and I can just sit and talk …. just you and I before the big day arrives and the wedding bells toll."

"My heart tugs but not with sadness my dearest princess… but with the joy of the Lord for how ...He has orchestrated your life … and how He will continue to do so," he added.

The father also thanked her boyfriend Sandro and welcomed him to the family: "I’m thankful for the young man the Lord allowed to find you. Love you too @senditdro … what a joy it is to have you in the V family."

Kiana, the only daughter of Angeli Pangilinan and Gary Valenciano, previously dated singer-actor Sam Concepcion, who confirmed their split in September 2018.

Aside from Kiana, Valenciano has two other children, Paolo and Gabriel.

RELATED VIDEO: