K-pop group Cravity during the Philippine leg of its ‘Masterpiece’ tour, August 5, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@CRAVITYstarship

MANILA — Minutes before K-pop boy band Cravity took the stage of the New Frontier Theater, the excitement inside the intimate Quezon City venue was palpable: some fans were already shouting the members’ names, singing along to the songs that were being played, and even reciting the “fan chants.”

The thrill was understandable. After all, the recent event marked the nine-member group’s first performance in the Philippines since debuting in 2020, putting an end to the long wait endured by Filipino fans — called LUVITY — who wished to see their idols.

The audience let out ear-splitting shrieks the moment Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin appeared onstage and opened the Philippine leg of their “Masterpiece” world tour with a string of hard-hitting tracks “Get Lifted,” “Baddie” and “My Turn.”

The group kept the energy going with “Flip the Frame,” “Veni Vidi Vici,” “Bad Habits” and “Gas Pedal.”

Cravity delivered dynamic dance routines that made good use of the stage: seamlessly switching places and breaking down into smaller groups before merging back into a nonet that moved as one.

“Finally we got the opportunity to showcase our performances that we’ve prepared for so long to all of our Manila fans tonight. I think we’re very happy,” Seongmin, the group’s youngest member, said early into the show.

His bandmate, Allen, later said: “I was super thrilled and excited to know that the Philippines was a part of the tour list.”

“We know how much you guys waited for us ever since our debut and it feels so great to finally see your beautiful faces,” he added.

Backstage photo of K-pop group Cravity during their concert in the Philippines last August 5, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@CRAVITYstarship

After changing into more vibrant-colored outfits, the group dialed down the mood with a pair of mellow tracks, “Give Me Your Love” and “Maybe Baby,” before performing the more bright and ebullient songs that have come to define the band’s signature style in recent years.

The feel-good pop offerings — like “Fly” and “Party Rock” — made Cravity even more delightful to watch. The members, bursting with youthful exuberance, delivered the songs’ vibe well, appearing to enjoy their own performances and never coming across as mechanical.

In the all-English “Boogie Woogie,” for instance, the boys freewheeled on the stage, playfully interacting with fans and one another before becoming a single unit to dance in the bridge and final chorus.

The members also showed off the Filipino phrases and expressions that they learned, which were met with cheers and giggles from the fans. Wonjin even called Filipino LUVITYs his “beshie,” a local slang for “best friend,” while Allen recited his spoken opener in “Fly” in the local language.

Filipino fans also witnessed Hyeongjun and Taeyoung dance to P-pop sensation SB19’s “Gento” in person, which the pair earlier performed in a TikTok clip posted days before the Manila show. And at the request of the crowd, the other members gave their own take on “Gento” during the concert.

During the encore, fans greeted Seongmin, who celebrated his 20th birthday last Aug. 1, while his bandmates surprised him with a cake and flower bouquet.

Cravity’s Seongmin takes a photo with Filipino fans, along with the gifts that his bandmates gave him, during the K-pop group’s concert in the Philippines last August 5, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@CRAVITYstarship

Near the end of the concert, produced by DNM Entertainment, the boys praised Filipino fans for their enthusiasm throughout the two-hour show.

“I noticed that whatever we did today, our performances, all of you were so cool, all of you reacted so well, so we all had so much fun… this concert was made perfect because of you guys,” Jungmo said.

“I really didn’t know that [the cheers from] Manila was this hot. But everyone, you guys are the best in the world,” Hyeongjun told the crowd.

Allen declared that the concert was only “the start of Cravity in the Philippines.” And after realizing that the country “was much closer than I thought to Korea,” Hyeongjun said, “I’ll make sure to come back more often. Please wait for us.”

