'Dirty Linen': Ador shoots Dennis as they attempt to get Chiara

Ador (Epy Quizon) shot Dennis (CJ Navato) as the latter, together with Nico (Seth Fedelin), attempted to save Chiara (Francine Diaz) in the latest episode of "Dirty Linen" aired Tuesday.

After Olivia's body found, Dennis convinced Chiara to meet them and see her late mother's remains. They were joined by #TeamResbak's Max (Christian Bables) and Lala (Jennica Garcia).

Carlos (John Arcilla) saw Chiara and commanded Ador to follow them and shoot whoever was with his daughter. Ador immediately caught Nico and shot Dennis.

Chiara tried to stop Ador while Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) and Olan (Joel Torre) arrived with a rattled Lala because of the gunshot.

"Dirty Linen," now down to its last three weeks, airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

