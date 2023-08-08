MANILA -- One of the country's fiber internet providers has teamed up with a media and entertainment company to introduce a new streaming service to the Filipino audience.

The collaboration between Converge ICT Solutions Inc. and TapDMV has resulted in the creation of BlastTV, a streaming service aimed at enhancing the entertainment, lifestyle, and sports viewing experiences for Converge subscribers.

BlastTV offers a diverse lineup of content categorized into genres such as Blast Cinema, Family Movies, Fear, Blast Action, Reality TV, Laff, Crime TV, Talk Shows, Game Show Central, Comic U, and Showcase Drama.

Additionally, the service includes video on demand and catch-up content for convenient viewing.

The library of BlastTV benefits from partnerships with global content providers like NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, MGM Television, and Lionsgate.

"BlastTV is a user-friendly platform accessible from the comfort of your home Wi-Fi network, catering to the interests of every member of the household. Whether you're using a tablet, laptop, or smart TV, BlastTV offers a diverse and engaging content lineup," said Celinda de Guia, president and CEO of TapDMV.

Dennis Uy, co-founder and CEO of Converge, for his part, said: "BlastTV is our latest step in revolutionizing digital entertainment in the Philippines... We're excited to collaborate with TapDMV on this initiative, providing a wide range of dynamic and high-quality content directly to our subscribers' screens at no extra cost, as long as they're subscribed to any Converge fiber broadband plan."

Grace Y. Uy, president and co-founder of Converge, added, "Amid the growing number of streaming platforms in the market and their increasing costs, we're pleased to offer a free alternative to Filipinos in search of new entertainment sources, already bundled with their internet service."

BlastTV will exclusively host Studio Universal, making its debut in the Philippines on September 15. This streaming service will be accessible to all Converge subscribers as a complimentary addition under the "Watch Now, Pay Zero" program.