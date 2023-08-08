BTS' V to drop solo album on September 8

BTS member V. Photo from BTS' official Facebook page

V of K-pop sensation BTS is set to drop a solo album in September, becoming the last of the seven-member act to officially debut as a soloist, his label announced Tuesday.

On its social media pages, Big Hit Music posted a teaser video for the album titled "Layover," showing boxes bearing the BTS star's photos landing on doorsteps before multiplying to fill the screen.

The album is scheduled for release on September 8, based on the post.

In a notice on fan community app WeVerse, Big Hit shared that "Layover" consists of five songs: "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing," and "For Us." It also includes a piano version of "Slow Dancing" as a bonus track.

Music videos will be created for all five songs, Big Hit said.

"V will showcase amazing new performances and make various appearances alongside the album’s release. Please stay tuned and continue to support V as he embarks on his new solo journey," the company told fans.

Big Hit earlier confirmed that V worked with star producer Min Hee-jin, known for creating rising girl group NewJeans, on the album.

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, is the last BTS member to make his solo debut, following the septet's decision to take a break from group activities to focus on their individual careers.

