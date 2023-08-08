OPM band December Avenue together with Belle Mariano. Photo from December Avenue's Facebook page.

MANILA -- OPM band December Avenue and actress and recording artist Belle Mariano have dropped the music video of their collaboration "Wala Nang Iba" on Sunday.

The nearly 4-minute clip shows a man struggling to move forward after the death of his partner.

Mariano also joined the band for a live show for the release of the music video.

Composed by Jet Danao and Zel Bautista, the song was arranged by December Avenue and produced by December Avenue and Kyle Cayton of Tower of Doom.

Known foremost as an actress after the phenomenal success of the series “He’s Into Her” with Donny Pangilinan, Mariano also made a splash in her debut year as a recording artist.

In November 2022, she clinched back-to-back trophies at the 35th Awit Awards — Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song for “Sigurado.”

Just last week, Mariano released "Somber," the first of her two-part sophomore album.

December Avenue is known for heartbreak tracks like "Sa Ngalan ng Pag-ibig," "Bulong," "Huling Sandali," among others.

