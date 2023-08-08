Actress Andrea Brillantes gave Blackpink member Rosé an update about her love life after their sweet encounter early this year. Photo from Rosé and Brillantes' Instagram accounts.

Actress Andrea Brillantes gave Blackpink member Rosé an update about her love life after their sweet encounter early this year.

Last March, Brillantes asked her former boyfriend Ricci Rivero to go to the Star Magical Prom during the K-pop group's concert at the Philippine Arena. It was Rosé who noticed the actress' placard.

Brillantes and Rivero attended the concert together but eventually they broke up.

During an Instagram live session on Tuesday, Rosé noticed Brillantes anew: "Well I noticed you for your proposal, oh it was you? She was in somewhere in Southeast Asia ... I do remember."

Later on, Brillantes revealed that she parted ways with Rivero: "We broke up now."

"No, I'll pretend I didn't see that," Rosé responded.

According to Rivero, he and Brillantes officially broke up in May after a year being together.

RELATED VIDEO: