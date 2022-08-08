Local telco Smart Communications has launched a new partnership with TinyTAN, the group of animated characters created from the seven members of Korean pop icons BTS.

Under the team-up, the telco has come up with the Smart SIM TinyTAN Edition that comes with one character card in each pack.

“In the same way that we enable fans to connect with their favorite idols through mobile technology, we always go the extra mile in empowering our subscribers to live more and make the most of their passions,'' said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group – Individual at Smart.

“Our special collaboration with TinyTAN is in line with our efforts to go beyond providing our subscribers with world-class connectivity but also delighting them with special lifestyle experiences and rewards,” he added.

TinyTAN was first launched in 2019 and is currently licensed by BigHit Music under multinational entertainment company Hybe Co., Ltd.

The name comes from Bangtan Sonyeondan, the transliteration of BTS’ Korean name.

Each TinyTAN character projects a personality representative of each BTS member but follows a unique narrative in the TinyTAN universe.

Fans can collect a total of eight special edition TinyTAN character cards by purchasing a 5G-ready SIM pack.

Subscribers can also access Smart Prepaid's data, call and text promos using their Smart Load Card TinyTAN collectibles.

