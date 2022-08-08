MANILA -- The 21st edition of Pelicula Spanish Film Festival is returning to face-to-face screenings after two years of having a virtual festival.

From October 5 to 16, Pelicula will screen around 20 movies in three venues of Metro Manila -- Shangri-La Plaza, Cine Adarna at University of the Philippines Diliman, and Instituto Cervantes Intramuros branch.

The festival opens on October 5 with “El buen patron,” a comedy starring Javier Bardem. The other comedies in the line-up include “El test,” and “Con quién viajas.”

Meanwhile, the official entries are the following: “A las mujeres de España,” “María Lejárraga,” “Maixabel,” “El olvido que seremos,” and “La hija.”

Pelicula will also feature Latin American films such as the Colombian documentary “Jinetes del Paraíso,” the Panamenian comedy “Algo azul” and “Competencia oficial,” a Spanish-Argentinean comedy directed in 2021 by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, and featuring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, and Oscar Martinez.

To celebrate the 21st edition of the cinematographic showcase, there will be a special selection of classic Spanish films. These films are “Esa pareja feliz,” “Muerte de un ciclista,” “Mamá cumple cien años” and “El sur.”

This year’s edition is an initiative of Instituto Cervantes in Manila and Sydney, the Embassies of Spain in the Philippines, Malaysia and Australia, and the AECID.

It is also in collaboration with the Film Development Council of the Philippines, ICAA, the Embassy of Colombia in the Philippines, the Embassy of Panama in the Philippines, the UP Film Institute, the University of the Philippines and Intramuros Administration.

All the movies are in Spanish with English subtitles.

